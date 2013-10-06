SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Middlesbrough v Burnley
April 7 Facts and figures of Saturday's Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Burnley at the Riverside Stadium.
Oct 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, October 6 West Bromwich Albion 1 Claudio Yacob 42 Arsenal 1 Jack Wilshere 63 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 25,000 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 0 West Ham United 3 Winston Reid 66, Ricardo Vaz Te 72, Ravel Morrison 79 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 36,000 - - - Southampton 2 Adam Lallana 19, Jay Rodriguez 83 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 28,570 - - - Norwich City 1 Anthony Pilkington 68 Chelsea 3 Oscar 4, Eden Hazard 85, Willian 86 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 26,840 - - - Saturday, October 5 Sunderland 1 Craig Gardner 5 Manchester United 2 Adnan Januzaj 55,61 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 45,426 - - - Cardiff City 1 Peter Odemwingie 58 Newcastle United 2 Loic Remy 30,38 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 27,538 - - - Liverpool 3 Luis Suarez 13, Daniel Sturridge 17, Steven Gerrard 38pen Crystal Palace 1 Dwight Gayle 77 Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 44,721 - - - Hull City 0 Aston Villa 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,396 - - - Fulham 1 Darren Bent 83 Stoke City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,634 - - - Manchester City 3 Alvaro Negredo 17, Sergio Aguero 45, Tim Howard 69og Missed penalty: Sergio Aguero 69 Everton 1 Romelu Lukaku 16 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 47,267 - - -
