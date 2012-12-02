CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-SOCCER-Kante 'special' but not successor yet, says Makelele
ADDIS ABABA, June 3 Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante's displays this season have spurred comparisons with ex-Blues star Claude Makelele.
Dec 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, December 2 Norwich City 2 Sebastien Bassong 8, Anthony Pilkington 37 Sunderland 1 Craig Gardner 44 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 26,000 - - - Saturday, December 1 Reading 3 Hal Robson-Kanu 8, Adam Le Fondre 19, Sean Morrison 23 Manchester United 4 Anderson 13, Wayne Rooney 16pen,30, Robin van Persie 34 Halftime: 3-4; Attendance: 24,095 - - - Fulham 0 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Sandro 55, Jermain Defoe 72,77 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,426 - - - Manchester City 1 Carlos Tevez 43pen Everton 1 Marouane Fellaini 33 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 47,386 - - - Arsenal 0 Swansea City 2 Michu 88,90+1 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,098 - - - Queens Park Rangers 1 Jamie Mackie 18 Aston Villa 1 Brett Holman 9 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 17,387 - - - West Bromwich Albion 0 Stoke City 1 Dean Whitehead 74 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,739 - - - Liverpool 1 Daniel Agger 43 Southampton 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 44,525 - - - West Ham United 3 Carlton Cole 63, Mohamed Diame 86, Modibo Maiga 90+1 Chelsea 1 Juan Mata 13 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 35,005 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, December 3 Newcastle United v Wigan Athletic (2000)
ADDIS ABABA, June 3 Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante's displays this season have spurred comparisons with ex-Blues star Claude Makelele.
June 2 The first Champion's League final to be played under a closed roof will create an ear-splitting atmosphere when Real Madrid take on Juventus on Saturday, but will have no impact on the result, says Juve keeper Gianluigi Buffon.