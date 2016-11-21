Soccer-Conte backs Cahill to succeed Terry as Chelsea captain
May 19 Chelsea defender Gary Cahill is in line to succeed John Terry as captain of the Premier League champions next season, manager Antonio Conte said on Friday.
Nov 21 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, November 21 West Bromwich Albion 4 Matthew Phillips 4, James Morrison 16, Darren Fletcher 37, Salomon Rondon 64 Burnley 0 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 24,000 - - - Sunday, November 20 Middlesbrough 0 Chelsea 1 Diego Costa 41 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 32,704 - - - Saturday, November 19 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Harry Winks 51, Harry Kane 89,90+1pen West Ham United 2 Michail Antonio 24, Manuel Lanzini 68pen Red Card: Winston Reid 90+6 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 31,212 - - - Southampton 0 Liverpool 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,848 - - - Stoke City 0 Missed penalty: Bojan 49 Bournemouth 1 Nathan Ake 26 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 27,815 - - - Crystal Palace 1 Connor Wickham 66 Manchester City 2 Yaya Toure 39,83 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 25,529 - - - Watford 2 Etienne Capoue 1, Roberto Pereyra 12 Leicester City 1 Riyad Mahrez 15pen Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 20,640 - - - Sunderland 3 Jermain Defoe 34, Victor Anichebe 62,84 Red Card: Papy Djilobodji 89 Hull City 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,271 - - - Everton 1 Seamus Coleman 89 Swansea City 1 Gylfi Sigurdsson 41pen Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 38,773 - - - Manchester United 1 Juan Mata 68 Arsenal 1 Olivier Giroud 89 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,264 - - -
May 19 Everton are setting their sights on transfer window targets as they gear up to meet the demands of European football next season, manager Ronald Koeman said on Friday.