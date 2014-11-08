UPDATE 1-Soccer-Palace striker Benteke's double beats old club Liverpool
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Queens Park Rangers 2 Charlie Austin 21, Martin Demichelis 76og Manchester City 2 Sergio Aguero 32,83 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 18,005 - - - Burnley 1 Ashley Barnes 50 Hull City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 16,998 - - - Manchester United 1 Juan Mata 67 Crystal Palace 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 75,325 - - - Southampton 2 Shane Long 75,80 Leicester City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,297 - - - West Ham United 0 Aston Villa 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,857 - - - Liverpool 1 Emre Can 9 Chelsea 2 Gary Cahill 14, Diego Costa 67 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 44,698 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 9 Sunderland v Everton (1330) Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City (1330) West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United (1330) Swansea City v Arsenal (1600)
