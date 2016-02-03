Feb 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, February 3
Watford 0
Chelsea 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,910
- - -
Everton 3 Aaron Lennon 23, Ross Barkley 88pen,90+4pen
Newcastle United 0
Red Card: Jamaal Lascelles 90+3
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 36,061
- - -
Tuesday, February 2
Crystal Palace 1 Scott Dann 27
AFC Bournemouth 2 Marc Pugh 34, Benik Afobe 57
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 24,855
- - -
Manchester United 3 Jesse Lingard 14, Anthony Martial 23, Wayne Rooney 53
Stoke City 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 75,234
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 1 Salomon Rondon 90+2
Swansea City 1 Gylfi Sigurdsson 64
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 22,062
- - -
Sunderland 0
Manchester City 1 Sergio Aguero 16
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 38,852
- - -
West Ham United 2 Michail Antonio 58, Cheikhou Kouyate 85
Aston Villa 0
Red Card: Jordan Ayew 17
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 34,914
- - -
Norwich City 0
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Dele Alli 2, Harry Kane 30pen,90
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 27,067
- - -
Arsenal 0
Southampton 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 60,044
- - -
Leicester City 2 Jamie Vardy 60,71
Liverpool 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 32,121
- - -