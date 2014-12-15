Soccer-Kane hopes "golden boot" can fire Tottenham to glory
April 19 Striker Harry Kane has half an eye on retaining the Premier League's "golden boot" as a confident Tottenham Hotspur focus on delivering a league and FA Cup double.
Dec 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, December 15 Everton 3 Ross Barkley 33, Kevin Mirallas 44, Steven Naismith 53 Queens Park Rangers 1 Bobby Zamora 80 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 34,035 - - - Sunday, December 14 Swansea City 1 Wilfried Bony 48 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Harry Kane 4, Christian Eriksen 89 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 20,650 - - - Manchester United 3 Wayne Rooney 12, Juan Mata 40, Robin van Persie 71 Liverpool 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 75,331 - - - Saturday, December 13 Arsenal 4 Olivier Giroud 15,58, Santi Cazorla 54,89pen Newcastle United 1 Ayoze Perez Gutierrez 63 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 59,949 - - - Chelsea 2 Eden Hazard 7, Diego Costa 68 Hull City 0 Red Card: Tom Huddlestone 60 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,626 - - - Burnley 1 Ashley Barnes 73 Southampton 0 Missed penalty: Dusan Tadic 60 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,287 - - - Crystal Palace 1 James McArthur 11 Stoke City 1 Peter Crouch 13 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 23,038 - - - Leicester City 0 Manchester City 1 Frank Lampard 40 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 31,643 - - - Sunderland 1 Jordi Gomez 22pen West Ham United 1 Stewart Downing 29 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 41,694 - - - West Bromwich Albion 1 Craig Gardner 72 Aston Villa 0 Red Card: Kieran Richardson 22 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,684 - - -
* Neuer out for rest of season with broken foot (Updates with Bayern filing complaint over police actions)