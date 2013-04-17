April 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 17
Fulham 0
Chelsea 3 David Luiz 30, John Terry 43,71
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 25,002
- - -
West Ham United 2 Ricardo Vaz Te 17, Mohamed Diame 55
Manchester United 2 Antonio Valencia 31, Robin van Persie 77
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 34,692
- - -
Manchester City 1 Carlos Tevez 83
Wigan Athletic 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 47,106
- - -
Tuesday, April 16
Arsenal 0
Everton 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,071
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 20
Fulham v Arsenal (1400)
Norwich City v Reading (1400)
Queens Park Rangers v Stoke City (1400)
Sunderland v Everton (1400)
Swansea City v Southampton (1400)
West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United (1400)
West Ham United v Wigan Athletic (1400)
Sunday, April 21
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City (1230)
Liverpool v Chelsea (1500)
Monday, April 22
Manchester United v Aston Villa (1900)