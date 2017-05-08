May 8 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, May 8 Chelsea 3 Diego Costa 23, Marcos Alonso 34, Nemanja Matic 65 Middlesbrough 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 41,500 - - - Sunday, May 7 Arsenal 2 Granit Xhaka 54, Danny Welbeck 57 Manchester United 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 60,055 - - - Liverpool 0 Missed penalty: James Milner 66 Southampton 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,159 - - - Saturday, May 6 Swansea City 1 Fernando Llorente 29 Everton 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,827 - - - Bournemouth 2 Junior Stanislas 62, Ryan Shawcross 81og Stoke City 2 Lys Mousset 33og, Mame Biram Diouf 73 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 11,046 - - - Burnley 2 Sam Vokes 56,86 West Bromwich Albion 2 Salomon Rondon 66, Craig Dawson 78 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,825 - - - Hull City 0 Sunderland 2 Billy Jones 69, Jermain Defoe 90+2 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 22,480 - - - Leicester City 3 Wilfred Ndidi 38, Riyad Mahrez 58, Marc Albrighton 90+3 Watford 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,628 - - - Manchester City 5 David Silva 2, Vincent Kompany 49, Kevin De Bruyne 59, Raheem Sterling 82, Nicolas Otamendi 90+2 Crystal Palace 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 54,119 - - - Friday, May 5 West Ham United 1 Manuel Lanzini 65 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 56,992 - - -