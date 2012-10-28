UPDATE 2-Soccer-Real's remarkable Ronaldo again delivers when it matters
Oct 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, October 28 Chelsea 2 Juan Mata 44, Ramires 53 Red Card: Branislav Ivanovic 63, Fernando Torres 68 Manchester United 3 David Luiz 4og, Robin van Persie 12, Javier Hernandez 75 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 41,644 - - - Newcastle United 2 Demba Ba 35, Papiss Cisse 90+3 West Bromwich Albion 1 Romelu Lukaku 55 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 49,731 - - - Southampton 1 Jay Rodriguez 66 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Gareth Bale 15, Clint Dempsey 39 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 31,944 - - - Everton 2 Leon Osman 22, Steven Naismith 35 Liverpool 2 Leighton Baines 14og, Luis Suarez 20 Halftime: 2-2; Attendance: 39,613 - - - Saturday, October 27 Manchester City 1 Carlos Tevez 61 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 46,801 - - - Arsenal 1 Mikel Arteta 84 Queens Park Rangers 0 Red Card: Stephane M'Bia 80 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,103 - - - Reading 3 Mikele Leigertwood 26, Garath McCleary 85, Hal Robson-Kanu 90 Fulham 3 Bryan Ruiz 61, Chris Baird 77, Dimitar Berbatov 88 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,093 - - - Stoke City 0 Sunderland 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,005 - - - Wigan Athletic 2 Ivan Ramis 8, James McArthur 47 West Ham United 1 James Tomkins 90+3 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 19,090 - - - Aston Villa 1 Christian Benteke 27 Red Card: Joe Bennett 52 Norwich City 1 Michael Turner 79 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 33,184 - - -
