Soccer-Hughes hopeful Berahino can boost Stoke's top-seven ambitions
May 10 Stoke City can aim for a top-seven Premier League finish in the future if Saido Berahino turns himself into a 20-goal-a-season striker, manager Mark Hughes has said.
Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, September 27 Watford 0 Crystal Palace 1 Yohan Cabaye 71pen Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,168 - - - Saturday, September 26 Newcastle United 2 Ayoze Perez 42, Georginio Wijnaldum 60 Chelsea 2 Ramires 79, Willian 86 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 48,682 - - - Stoke City 2 Jonathan Walters 32, Mame Biram Diouf 83 AFC Bournemouth 1 Dan Gosling 76 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 27,742 - - - West Ham United 2 Diafra Sakho 33, Cheikhou Kouyate 90+3 Norwich City 2 Robert Brady 9, Nathan Redmond 83 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 34,857 - - - Leicester City 2 Jamie Vardy 13,89 Arsenal 5 Theo Walcott 18, Alexis Sanchez 33,57,81, Olivier Giroud 90+3 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 32,047 - - - Southampton 3 Virgil van Dijk 11, Dusan Tadic 54, Sadio Mane 61 Swansea City 1 Gylfi Sigurdsson 83pen Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 30,704 - - - Liverpool 3 James Milner 2, Daniel Sturridge 58,67 Aston Villa 2 Rudy Gestede 66,70 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 44,228 - - - Manchester United 3 Memphis Depay 45+4, Wayne Rooney 46, Juan Mata 90 Sunderland 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 75,328 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 4 Eric Dier 45, Toby Alderweireld 50, Harry Kane 61, Erik Lamela 79 Manchester City 1 Kevin De Bruyne 25 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 35,867 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, September 28 West Bromwich Albion v Everton (1900)
May 10 Stoke City can aim for a top-seven Premier League finish in the future if Saido Berahino turns himself into a 20-goal-a-season striker, manager Mark Hughes has said.
May 10 Chelsea's Victor Moses has credited manager Antonio Conte for reviving his career at Stamford Bridge by converting him into a wing back during their Premier League title charge this season.