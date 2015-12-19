UPDATE 1-Soccer-Chelsea close in on title and condemn Boro to relegation
* Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion next, Boro host Southampton (Adds details, quotes)
Dec 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Newcastle United 1 Fabricio Coloccini 38 Aston Villa 1 Jordan Ayew 61 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 48,234 - - - Stoke City 1 Bojan 76pen Crystal Palace 2 Connor Wickham 45+1pen, Lee Chung-Yong 89 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 27,500 - - - Southampton 0 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Harry Kane 40, Dele Alli 42 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 31,636 - - - West Bromwich Albion 1 Gareth McAuley 79 Red Card: James McClean 34, Salomon Rondon 90+5 AFC Bournemouth 2 Adam Smith 52, Charlie Daniels 87pen Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 26,127 - - - Chelsea 3 Branislav Ivanovic 5, Pedro 13, Oscar 49pen Sunderland 1 Fabio Borini 53 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 41,562 - - - Everton 2 Romelu Lukaku 32, Kevin Mirallas 89 Leicester City 3 Riyad Mahrez 27pen,65pen, Shinji Okazaki 69 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 39,570 - - - Manchester United 1 Anthony Martial 66 Norwich City 2 Cameron Jerome 38, Alexander Tettey 54 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 75,320 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 20 Watford v Liverpool (1330) Swansea City v West Ham United (1600) Monday, December 21 Arsenal v Manchester City (2000)
* Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion next, Boro host Southampton (Adds details, quotes)
May 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 21 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 15 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)