Feb 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Tuesday
West Bromwich Albion 1 Victor Anichebe 87
Chelsea 1 Branislav Ivanovic 45+3
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 24,327
- - -
West Ham United 2 James Collins 84, Mohamed Diame 90+4
Norwich City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,000
- - -
Cardiff City 0
Aston Villa 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,597
- - -
Hull City 0
Southampton 1 Jose Fonte 69
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,000
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, February 12
Arsenal v Manchester United (1945)
Everton v Crystal Palace (1945)
Manchester City v Sunderland (1945)
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur (1945)
Stoke City v Swansea City (1945)
Fulham v Liverpool (2000)