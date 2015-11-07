SHOWCASE-Soccer-Mourinho mulls United changes at Arsenal
May 5 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will rejig his starting lineup for Sunday's Premier League trip to Arsenal following his team's Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo.
Nov 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Stoke City 1 Marko Arnautovic 53 Chelsea 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,550 - - - West Ham United 1 Manuel Lanzini 30 Everton 1 Romelu Lukaku 43 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 34,977 - - - Norwich City 1 Jonathan Howson 70 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,029 - - - Manchester United 2 Jesse Lingard 52, Juan Mata 90+1pen West Bromwich Albion 0 Red Card: Gareth McAuley 90+1 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,410 - - - Leicester City 2 N'Golo Kante 52, Jamie Vardy 65pen Watford 1 Troy Deeney 75pen Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 32,029 - - - Sunderland 0 Southampton 1 Dusan Tadic 69pen Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,781 - - - AFC Bournemouth 0 Newcastle United 1 Ayoze Perez 27 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 11,155 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 8 Aston Villa v Manchester City (1330) Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur (1600) Liverpool v Crystal Palace (1600)
May 5 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will rejig his starting lineup for Sunday's Premier League trip to Arsenal following his team's Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo.
May 5 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, forward David Silva and defender John Stones will miss Saturday's Premier League home game against Crystal Palace due to injury.