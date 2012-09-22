Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Chelsea 1 Ashley Cole 85 Stoke City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 41,112 - - - Southampton 4 Rickie Lambert 58,90+5pen, Nathaniel Clyne 63, Ciaran Clark 72og Aston Villa 1 Darren Bent 36 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 30,713 - - - West Ham United 1 Kevin Nolan 90+3 Sunderland 1 Steven Fletcher 9 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 33,052 - - - Wigan Athletic 1 Arouna Kone 90+1 Fulham 2 Hugo Rodallega 31, Damien Duff 68 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 19,284 - - - West Bromwich Albion 1 Romelu Lukaku 71 Reading 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,854 - - - Swansea City 0 Red Card: Nathan Dyer 58 Everton 3 Victor Anichebe 22, Kevin Mirallas 43, Marouane Fellaini 82 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 20,464 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 23 Liverpool v Manchester United (1230) Newcastle United v Norwich City (1400) Manchester City v Arsenal (1500) Tottenham Hotspur v Queens Park Rangers (1500)