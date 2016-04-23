UPDATE 2-Soccer-Europa League run brightens Man Utd's financial outlook
* Team heading to United States for summer tour (Adds details from analyst call)
April 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday AFC Bournemouth 1 Tommy Elphick 36 Chelsea 4 Pedro 5, Eden Hazard 34,90+1, Willian 71 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 11,365 - - - Liverpool 2 Daniel Sturridge 2, Adam Lallana 30 Newcastle United 2 Papiss Cisse 48, Jack Colback 66 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 43,837 - - - Aston Villa 2 Ashley Westwood 45+1,85 Southampton 4 Shane Long 15, Dusan Tadic 39,71, Sadio Mane 90+4 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 29,729 - - - Manchester City 4 Fernando 35, Sergio Aguero 43pen, Kelechi Iheanacho 64,74 Stoke City 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 53,000 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 24 Sunderland v Arsenal (1305) Leicester City v Swansea City (1515) Monday, April 25 Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1900)
* Team heading to United States for summer tour (Adds details from analyst call)
Madrid, May 16 Zinedine Zidane insisted his Real Madrid stars don't feel like champions yet, as his side close in on a potential double.