UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swansea leapfrog Hull in relegation battle
* Champions Leicester ensure their safety (Recasts with Swansea victory)
Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, August 24 Arsenal 0 Liverpool 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,080 - - - Sunday, August 23 Watford 0 Southampton 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,166 - - - Everton 0 Manchester City 2 Aleksandar Kolarov 60, Samir Nasri 88 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 38,523 - - - West Bromwich Albion 2 James Morrison 35,59 Missed penalty: James Morrison 14 Chelsea 3 Pedro 20, Diego Costa 30, Cesar Azpilicueta 42 Red Card: John Terry 54 Halftime: 1-3; Attendance: 23,256 - - - Saturday, August 22 Sunderland 1 Jermain Defoe 62 Swansea City 1 Bafetimbi Gomis 45+3 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 39,198 - - - Crystal Palace 2 Scott Dann 71, Bakary Sako 88 Aston Villa 1 Pape Ndiaye Souare 77og Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,295 - - - West Ham United 3 Mark Noble 48pen, Cheikhou Kouyate 53, Modibo Maiga 82 Red Card: Carl Jenkinson 79 AFC Bournemouth 4 Callum Wilson 11,28,79pen, Marc Pugh 66 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 34,977 - - - Norwich City 1 Russell Martin 28 Stoke City 1 Mame Biram Diouf 11 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 26,771 - - - Leicester City 1 Riyad Mahrez 82 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Dele Alli 81 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,971 - - - Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 75,354 - - -
* Champions Leicester ensure their safety (Recasts with Swansea victory)
LONDON, May 6 Crystal Palace were the unfortunate victims as Manchester City's fabled attack displayed the ruthless streak it has lacked at vital times during the season on Saturday.