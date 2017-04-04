Soccer-Portuguese midfielder Silva joins Manchester City
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
April 4 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Tuesday Manchester United 1 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 90+4pen Everton 1 Phil Jagielka 22 Red Card: Ashley Williams 90+3 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 75,272 - - - Burnley 1 George Boyd 58 Stoke City 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,881 - - - Leicester City 2 Islam Slimani 69, Jamie Vardy 78 Sunderland 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,757 - - - Watford 2 M'Baye Niang 13, Troy Deeney 49 Red Card: Miguel Britos 65 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,090 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, April 5 Arsenal v West Ham United (1845) Hull City v Middlesbrough (1845) Southampton v Crystal Palace (1845) Swansea City v Tottenham Hotspur (1845) Chelsea v Manchester City (1900) Liverpool v Bournemouth (1900) Saturday, April 8 Tottenham Hotspur v Watford (1130) Manchester City v Hull City (1400) Middlesbrough v Burnley (1400) Stoke City v Liverpool (1400) West Bromwich Albion v Southampton (1400) West Ham United v Swansea City (1400) Bournemouth v Chelsea (1630) Sunday, April 9 Sunderland v Manchester United (1230) Everton v Leicester City (1500) Monday, April 10 Crystal Palace v Arsenal (1900)
HONG KONG, May 26 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was unconcerned over speculation Eric Dier and Kyle Walker are due to move away from the London club in the upcoming summer transfer window.