Tennis-Struggling Murray puzzled after early Rome exit
May 17 World number one Andy Murray is unsure what caused his recent slump after his Italian Open title defence ended with a 6-2 6-4 defeat by home favourite Fabio Fognini in the second round.
March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, March 13 Aston Villa 0 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Harry Kane 45,48 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 32,393 - - - Saturday, March 12 Stoke City 1 Marko Arnautovic 52 Southampton 2 Graziano Pelle 11,30 Red Card: Sadio Mane 90+1 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 27,833 - - - AFC Bournemouth 3 Max Gradel 37, Joshua King 50, Steve Cook 78 Swansea City 2 Modou Barrow 39, Gylfi Sigurdsson 62 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 11,179 - - - Norwich City 0 Manchester City 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 26,323 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 14 Leicester City v Newcastle United (2000)
May 17 West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini is "very happy" at the Premier League club and is confident the side can improve next season after an indifferent campaign, the Argentine said on Tuesday.