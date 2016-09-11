Sept 11 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 11
Swansea City 2 Gylfi Sigurdsson 59pen, Leroy Fer 62
Chelsea 2 Diego Costa 18,81
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,000
- - -
Saturday, September 10
Liverpool 4 Roberto Firmino 13,89, Sadio Mane 31, Adam Lallana 56
Leicester City 1 Jamie Vardy 38
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 53,075
- - -
Bournemouth 1 Callum Wilson 79
West Bromwich Albion 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 11,184
- - -
Arsenal 2 Laurent Koscielny 29, Santi Cazorla 90+4pen
Southampton 1 Petr Cech 18og
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 59,962
- - -
Burnley 1 Steven Defour 72
Hull City 1 Robert Snodgrass 90+5
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 18,803
- - -
Middlesbrough 1 Daniel Ayala 38
Crystal Palace 2 Christian Benteke 16, Wilfried Zaha 47
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 30,551
- - -
West Ham United 2 Michail Antonio 5,33
Watford 4 Odion Ighalo 41, Troy Deeney 45+2, Etienne Capoue 53, Jose Holebas 63
Halftime: 2-2;Attendance: 56,974
- - -
Stoke City 0
Tottenham Hotspur 4 Son Heung-Min 41,56, Dele Alli 59, Harry Kane 70
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 27,385
- - -
Manchester United 1 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 42
Manchester City 2 Kevin De Bruyne 15, Kelechi Iheanacho 36
Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 75,272
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 12
Sunderland v Everton (1900)