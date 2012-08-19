Soccer-Former Ivory Coast midfielder Tiote dies aged 30
BEIJING, June 5 (Reuters) – Former Ivory Coast midfielder Cheick Tiote collapsed and died in training with his Chinese club on Monday, his agent confirmed.
Aug 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, August 19 Manchester City 3 Carlos Tevez 40, Edin Dzeko 72, Samir Nasri 80 Missed penalty: David Silva 17 Southampton 2 Rickie Lambert 59, Steven Davis 68 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 47,000 - - - Wigan Athletic 0 Chelsea 2 Branislav Ivanovic 2, Frank Lampard 7pen Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 19,738 - - - Saturday, August 18 Newcastle United 2 Demba Ba 54, Hatem Ben Arfa 80pen Tottenham Hotspur 1 Jermain Defoe 76 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 52,385 - - - Fulham 5 Damien Duff 26, Mladen Petric 41,54, Alexander Kacaniklic 66, Steve Sidwell 87pen Norwich City 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 25,062 - - - Queens Park Rangers 0 Swansea City 5 Michu 8,53, Nathan Dyer 63,71, Scott Sinclair 81 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 18,072 - - - Reading 1 Adam Le Fondre 90pen Stoke City 1 Michael Kightly 34 Red Card: Dean Whitehead 89 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 23,973 - - - West Bromwich Albion 3 Zoltan Gera 43, Peter Odemwingie 64pen, Romelu Lukaku 77 Missed penalty: Shane Long 60 Liverpool 0 Red Card: Daniel Agger 58 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,039 - - - West Ham United 1 Kevin Nolan 40 Aston Villa 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 34,172 - - - Arsenal 0 Sunderland 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,078 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 20 Everton v Manchester United (1900)
LONDON, England, June 5 With no international tournament this year and two long months before the resumption of the Premier League, English football supporters are indulging in their summer sport of choice - speculation on the transfer market.