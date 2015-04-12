April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, April 12 Manchester United 4 Ashley Young 14, Marouane Fellaini 27, Juan Mata 67, Chris Smalling 73 Manchester City 2 Sergio Aguero 8,89 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 75,313 - - - Queens Park Rangers 0 Chelsea 1 Cesc Fabregas 88 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,939 - - - Saturday, April 11 Burnley 0 Arsenal 1 Aaron Ramsey 12 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 20,615 - - - Southampton 2 James Ward-Prowse 56pen, Graziano Pelle 81 Hull City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 30,359 - - - Sunderland 1 Connor Wickham 90 Crystal Palace 4 Glenn Murray 48, Yannick Bolasie 51,53,62 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 42,073 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 0 Aston Villa 1 Christian Benteke 35 Red Card: Carlos Sanchez 90+4 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 35,687 - - - West Ham United 1 Aaron Cresswell 7 Stoke City 1 Marko Arnautovic 90+5 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 34,946 - - - West Bromwich Albion 2 Darren Fletcher 8, Craig Gardner 26 Leicester City 3 David Nugent 20, Robert Huth 80, Jamie Vardy 90+1 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 26,768 - - - Swansea City 1 Jonjo Shelvey 69pen Everton 1 Aaron Lennon 41 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 20,468 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 13 Liverpool v Newcastle United (1900)