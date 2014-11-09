Nov 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, November 9 Swansea City 2 Gylfi Sigurdsson 75, Bafetimbi Gomis 78 Arsenal 1 Alexis Sanchez 63 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,182 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 1 Nacer Chadli 77 Red Card: Kyle Naughton 85 Stoke City 2 Bojan 6, Jonathan Walters 33 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 35,699 - - - West Bromwich Albion 0 Newcastle United 2 Ayoze Perez Gutierrez 45, Fabricio Coloccini 62 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 26,476 - - - Sunderland 1 Sebastian Larsson 67 Everton 1 Leighton Baines 76pen Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 43,476 - - - Saturday, November 8 Queens Park Rangers 2 Charlie Austin 21, Martin Demichelis 76og Manchester City 2 Sergio Aguero 32,83 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 18,005 - - - Burnley 1 Ashley Barnes 50 Hull City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 16,998 - - - Manchester United 1 Juan Mata 67 Crystal Palace 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 75,325 - - - Southampton 2 Shane Long 75,80 Leicester City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,297 - - - West Ham United 0 Aston Villa 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,857 - - - Liverpool 1 Emre Can 9 Chelsea 2 Gary Cahill 14, Diego Costa 67 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 44,698 - - -