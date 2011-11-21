RPT-Soccer-Chelsea to host Burnley in Premier League season opener
LONDON, England, June 14 Chelsea will open the defence of their Premier League title at home to Burnley when the season kicks off on the weekend of Aug.12-13.
Nov 21 English premier league summaries on Monday. Tottenham Hotspur 2 Emmanuel Adebayor 14,40 Aston Villa 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 35,818 - - -
Sunday, November 20 Chelsea 1 Daniel Sturridge 55 Liverpool 2 Maxi Rodriguez 34, Glen Johnson 87 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 41,820 - - -
Saturday, November 19 Swansea City 0 Manchester United 1 Javier Hernandez 11 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 20,295 - - - Stoke City 2 Jonathan Walters 8, Ryan Shawcross 64 Queens Park Rangers 3 Heidar Helguson 22,54, Luke Young 44 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 27,618 - - - Sunderland 0 Fulham 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 37,688 - - - West Bromwich Albion 2 Jerome Thomas 16, Shane Long 56 Bolton Wanderers 1 Ivan Klasnic 21pen Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 26,221 - - - Wigan Athletic 3 Jordi Gomez 7, Gary Caldwell 31, Albert Crusat 88 Blackburn Rovers 3 Yakubu Aiyegbeni 2,90+9pen, Junior Hoilett 60 Red Card: David Dunn 48 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 17,392 - - - Manchester City 3 Mario Balotelli 41pen, Micah Richards 44, Sergio Aguero 72pen Newcastle United 1 Dan Gosling 89 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 47,408 - - - Everton 2 Phil Jagielka 44, Leighton Baines 83pen Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Stephen Hunt 37pen Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 33,953 - - - Norwich City 1 Steve Morison 17 Arsenal 2 Robin van Persie 27,59 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 26,801 - - -
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by John Mehaffey)
LONDON, England, June 14 Chelsea will open the defence of their Premier League title at home to Burnley when the season kicks off on the weekend of Aug.12-13.
June 14 Striker Tammy Abraham will decide on his future at Premier League champions Chelsea after England's campaign in the under-21 European Championships in Poland later this month, the 19-year-old has said.