Soccer-Liverpool to face Bayern, Atletico in pre-season tournament
May 12 Liverpool will face Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid in a pre-season tournament in Bavaria on August 1-2, the Premier League club said on Friday.
May 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, May 17 Manchester United 1 Ander Herrera 30 Arsenal 1 Tyler Blackett 82og Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 75,323 - - - Swansea City 2 Gylfi Sigurdsson 45, Bafetimbi Gomis 64 Manchester City 4 Yaya Toure 21,74, James Milner 36, Wilfried Bony 90+2 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 20,669 - - - Saturday, May 16 Liverpool 1 Adam Lallana 26 Crystal Palace 3 Jason Puncheon 43, Wilfried Zaha 60, Glenn Murray 90+1 Missed penalty: Glenn Murray 90+1 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 44,673 - - - Burnley 0 Stoke City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,636 - - - Queens Park Rangers 2 Matthew Phillips 54, Leroy Fer 61 Newcastle United 1 Emmanuel Riviere 24 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 17,608 - - - Sunderland 0 Leicester City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 46,705 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 2 Nacer Chadli 54, Danny Rose 61 Hull City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 35,857 - - - West Ham United 1 Stewart Downing 62 Everton 2 Leon Osman 68, Romelu Lukaku 90+3 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,977 - - - Southampton 6 Sadio Mane 13,14,16, Shane Long 26,38, Graziano Pelle 81 Aston Villa 1 Christian Benteke 45+3 Halftime: 5-1; Attendance: 31,636 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 18 West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea (1900)
AMSTERDAM, May 12 Ajax Amsterdam will field a side that cost just a fifth as much as Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba when the teams meet in the Europa League final on May 24.