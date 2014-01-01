Soccer-Llorente targeting more goals to aid Swansea survival
April 24 Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente is keen to score more goals in the club's four remaining Premier League games and help them avoid relegation, the Spaniard has said.
Jan 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Manchester United 1 Danny Welbeck 67 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Emmanuel Adebayor 34, Christian Eriksen 66 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 75,265 - - - Crystal Palace 1 Jason Puncheon 44pen Norwich City 1 Bradley Johnson 39 Red Card: Leroy Fer 82 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 25,189 - - - West Bromwich Albion 1 Saido Berahino 87pen Newcastle United 0 Red Card: Mathieu Debuchy 62 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,430 - - - Arsenal 2 Nicklas Bendtner 88, Theo Walcott 90+2 Cardiff City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,004 - - - Fulham 2 Steve Sidwell 32, Dimitar Berbatov 66 West Ham United 1 Mohamed Diame 7 Red Card: Kevin Nolan 44 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 25,335 - - - Liverpool 2 Daniel Agger 36, Luis Suarez 50 Hull City 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 44,627 - - - Southampton 0 Chelsea 3 Fernando Torres 60, Willian 71, Oscar 82 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,271 - - - Stoke City 1 Oussama Assaidi 49 Everton 1 Leighton Baines 90+2pen Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,832 - - - Sunderland 0 Aston Villa 1 Gabriel Agbonlahor 15 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 39,757 - - - Swansea City 2 Wilfried Bony 45+2,90+1 Manchester City 3 Fernandinho 14, Yaya Toure 58, Aleksandar Kolarov 66 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 20,498 - - -
April 24 Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente is keen to score more goals in the club's four remaining Premier League games and help them avoid relegation, the Spaniard has said.
April 24 Manchester City must move on from Sunday's FA Cup semi-final loss to Arsenal and focus on getting a win in the Premier League derby against Manchester United, defender Jesus Navas has said.