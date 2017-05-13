May 13 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, May 13 Stoke City 1 Peter Crouch 67 Arsenal 4 Olivier Giroud 42,80, Mesut Ozil 55, Alexis Sanchez 76 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 27,535 - - - Middlesbrough 1 Patrick Bamford 73 Southampton 2 Jay Rodriguez 42, Nathan Redmond 57 Missed penalty: Shane Long 64 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 28,203 - - - Sunderland 0 Swansea City 2 Fernando Llorente 9, Kyle Naughton 45+2 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 38,781 - - - Bournemouth 2 Junior Stanislas 25, Joshua King 85 Burnley 1 Sam Vokes 83 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 11,388 - - - Manchester City 2 David Silva 29, Gabriel Jesus 36pen Leicester City 1 Shinji Okazaki 42 Missed penalty: Riyad Mahrez 77 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 54,407 - - - Friday, May 12 West Bromwich Albion 0 Chelsea 1 Michy Batshuayi 82 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 25,367 - - - Everton 1 Ross Barkley 56 Watford 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 38,550 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 14 Crystal Palace v Hull City (1100) West Ham United v Liverpool (1315) Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United (1530) Monday, May 15 Chelsea v Watford (1900)