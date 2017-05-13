Soccer-Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
May 13 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, May 13 Stoke City 1 Peter Crouch 67 Arsenal 4 Olivier Giroud 42,80, Mesut Ozil 55, Alexis Sanchez 76 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 27,535 - - - Middlesbrough 1 Patrick Bamford 73 Southampton 2 Jay Rodriguez 42, Nathan Redmond 57 Missed penalty: Shane Long 64 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 28,203 - - - Sunderland 0 Swansea City 2 Fernando Llorente 9, Kyle Naughton 45+2 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 38,781 - - - Bournemouth 2 Junior Stanislas 25, Joshua King 85 Burnley 1 Sam Vokes 83 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 11,388 - - - Manchester City 2 David Silva 29, Gabriel Jesus 36pen Leicester City 1 Shinji Okazaki 42 Missed penalty: Riyad Mahrez 77 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 54,407 - - - Friday, May 12 West Bromwich Albion 0 Chelsea 1 Michy Batshuayi 82 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 25,367 - - - Everton 1 Ross Barkley 56 Watford 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 38,550 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 14 Crystal Palace v Hull City (1100) West Ham United v Liverpool (1315) Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United (1530) Monday, May 15 Chelsea v Watford (1900)
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.