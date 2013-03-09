March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Queens Park Rangers 3 Loic Remy 30, Andros Townsend 70, Jermaine Jenas 90
Sunderland 1 Steven Fletcher 20
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 18,169
Reading 1 Nathan Baker 32og
Aston Villa 2 Christian Benteke 33, Gabriel Agbonlahor 45
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 23,000
West Bromwich Albion 2 Romelu Lukaku 40, Jonathan de Guzman 61og
Missed penalty: Romelu Lukaku 57
Swansea City 1 Luke Moore 33
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 25,000
Norwich City 0
Missed penalty: Grant Holt 90+3
Southampton 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,783
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 10
Newcastle United v Stoke City (1500)
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (1600)