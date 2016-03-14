Soccer-Kewell takes charge at Crawley Town
May 23 Harry Kewell has his sights set on coaching his former Premier League club Liverpool - but is starting out three flights lower at League Two side Crawley Town.
March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, March 14 Leicester City 1 Shinji Okazaki 25 Newcastle United 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,824 - - - Sunday, March 13 Aston Villa 0 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Harry Kane 45,48 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 32,393 - - - Saturday, March 12 Stoke City 1 Marko Arnautovic 52 Southampton 2 Graziano Pelle 11,30 Red Card: Sadio Mane 90+1 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 27,833 - - - AFC Bournemouth 3 Max Gradel 37, Joshua King 50, Steve Cook 78 Swansea City 2 Modou Barrow 39, Gylfi Sigurdsson 62 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 11,179 - - - Norwich City 0 Manchester City 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 26,323 - - -
HONG KONG, May 23 Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian distanced themselves on Tuesday from a move for Chelsea striker Diego Costa when the league's transfer window opens next month.