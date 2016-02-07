Soccer-Brighton sign German midfielder Gross from Ingolstadt
May 19 Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed to sign Pascal Gross from German side FC Ingolstadt 04, the newly promoted Premier League club said on Friday.
Feb 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, February 7 Chelsea 1 Diego Costa 90+1 Manchester United 1 Jesse Lingard 61 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,434 - - - AFC Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 2 Mesut Ozil 23, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 24 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 11,357 - - - Saturday, February 6 Southampton 1 Maya Yoshida 9 Red Card: Victor Wanyama 54 West Ham United 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 29,161 - - - Swansea City 1 Gylfi Sigurdsson 13 Crystal Palace 1 Scott Dann 47 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,492 - - - Stoke City 0 Everton 3 Romelu Lukaku 11pen, Seamus Coleman 28, Aaron Lennon 42 Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 27,733 - - - Newcastle United 1 Aleksandar Mitrovic 32 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 50,152 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 1 Kieran Trippier 64 Watford 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 35,997 - - - Liverpool 2 Roberto Firmino 59, Adam Lallana 70 Sunderland 2 Adam Johnson 82, Jermain Defoe 89 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 44,179 - - - Aston Villa 2 Joleon Lescott 45, Gabriel Agbonlahor 51 Norwich City 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 32,472 - - - Manchester City 1 Sergio Aguero 87 Leicester City 3 Robert Huth 3,60, Riyad Mahrez 48 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 54,693 - - -
May 19 Chelsea defender Gary Cahill is in line to succeed John Terry as captain of the Premier League champions next season, manager Antonio Conte said on Friday.