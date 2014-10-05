Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 5
West Ham United 2 Nedum Onuoha 5og, Diafra Sakho 58
Queens Park Rangers 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 34,907
- - -
Chelsea 2 Eden Hazard 27pen, Diego Costa 78
Arsenal 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,607
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Christian Eriksen 40
Southampton 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 35,564
- - -
Manchester United 2 Angel Di Maria 27, Radamel Falcao 62
Everton 1 Steven Naismith 55
Missed penalty: Leighton Baines 45+4
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 75,294
- - -
Saturday, October 4
Aston Villa 0
Manchester City 2 Yaya Toure 82, Sergio Aguero 88
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 32,964
- - -
Hull City 2 Mohamed Diame 60, Nikica Jelavic 89
Crystal Palace 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,281
- - -
Leicester City 2 Jeffrey Schlupp 33, Riyad Mahrez 40
Burnley 2 Michael Kightly 39, Ross Wallace 90+6
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 31,448
- - -
Liverpool 2 Adam Lallana 45, Jordan Henderson 61
West Bromwich Albion 1 Saido Berahino 56pen
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 44,708
- - -
Sunderland 3 Connor Wickham 5, Steven Fletcher 23,78
Stoke City 1 Charlie Adam 15
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 42,713
- - -
Swansea City 2 Wilfried Bony 17, Wayne Routledge 50
Newcastle United 2 Papiss Cisse 43,75
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 20,622
- - -