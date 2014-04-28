Soccer-Bournemouth can enjoy remaining games, says Howe
May 1 Bournemouth can enjoy their remaining games and aim to finish as high up the Premier League table as possible, manager Eddie Howe said after his team reached the 40-point mark.
April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, April 28 Arsenal 3 Laurent Koscielny 26, Mesut Ozil 42, Olivier Giroud 66 Newcastle United 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 60,023 - - - Sunday, April 27 Crystal Palace 0 Manchester City 2 Edin Dzeko 4, Yaya Toure 43 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 24,769 - - - Liverpool 0 Chelsea 2 Demba Ba 45+3, Willian 90+3 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 44,726 - - - Sunderland 4 Connor Wickham 26,86, Fabio Borini 45+1pen, Emanuele Giaccherini 76 Cardiff City 0 Red Card: Cala 45 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 42,397 - - - Saturday, April 26 Manchester United 4 Wayne Rooney 41pen,48, Juan Mata 64,73 Norwich City 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 75,208 - - - Swansea City 4 Wilfried Bony 10,90+4pen, Jonjo Shelvey 26, Pablo 73 Aston Villa 1 Gabriel Agbonlahor 22 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 20,701 - - - Stoke City 0 Red Card: Ryan Shawcross 52 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Danny Rose 33 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 26,021 - - - West Bromwich Albion 1 Saido Berahino 11 West Ham United 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,541 - - - Fulham 2 Ashkan Dejagah 55, Fernando Amorebieta 58 Hull City 2 Nikica Jelavic 75, Shane Long 87 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,700 - - - Southampton 2 Antolin Alcaraz 1og, Seamus Coleman 31og Everton 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 31,313 - - -
May 1 Bournemouth can enjoy their remaining games and aim to finish as high up the Premier League table as possible, manager Eddie Howe said after his team reached the 40-point mark.
May 1 West Ham United will maintain their positive approach when they host second-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Friday as both teams fight for points to reach their own targets, manager Slaven Bilic said.