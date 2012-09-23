Soccer-Sunderland striker Defoe has medical with Bournemouth
LONDON, June 6 Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has undergone a medical at Bournemouth with a view to joining the Premier League side next month, he said on Tuesday.
Sept 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, September 23 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Alejandro Faurlin 60og, Jermain Defoe 61 Queens Park Rangers 1 Bobby Zamora 33 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 36,000 - - - Manchester City 1 Joleon Lescott 40 Arsenal 1 Laurent Koscielny 82 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 46,000 - - - Newcastle United 1 Demba Ba 19 Missed penalty: Papiss Cisse 45+1 Norwich City 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 49,402 - - - Liverpool 1 Steven Gerrard 46 Red Card: Jonjo Shelvey 39 Manchester United 2 Rafael 51, Robin van Persie 81pen Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 44,263 - - - Saturday, September 22 Chelsea 1 Ashley Cole 85 Stoke City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 41,112 - - - Southampton 4 Rickie Lambert 58,90+5pen, Nathaniel Clyne 63, Ciaran Clark 72og Aston Villa 1 Darren Bent 36 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 30,713 - - - West Ham United 1 Kevin Nolan 90+3 Sunderland 1 Steven Fletcher 9 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 33,052 - - - Wigan Athletic 1 Arouna Kone 90+1 Fulham 2 Hugo Rodallega 31, Damien Duff 68 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 19,284 - - - West Bromwich Albion 1 Romelu Lukaku 71 Reading 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,854 - - - Swansea City 0 Red Card: Nathan Dyer 58 Everton 3 Victor Anichebe 22, Kevin Mirallas 43, Marouane Fellaini 82 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 20,464 - - -
GENEVA, June 6 Fewer top clubs should get automatic spots in the lucrative group stage of the Champions League, the umbrella organisation representing Europe's domestic leagues (EPFL) said on Tuesday.