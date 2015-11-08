Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 8
Liverpool 1 Philippe Coutinho 42
Crystal Palace 2 Yannick Bolasie 21, Scott Dann 82
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 44,115
- - -
Arsenal 1 Kieran Gibbs 77
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Harry Kane 32
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 60,060
- - -
Aston Villa 0
Manchester City 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 36,757
- - -
Saturday, November 7
Stoke City 1 Marko Arnautovic 53
Chelsea 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,550
- - -
West Ham United 1 Manuel Lanzini 30
Everton 1 Romelu Lukaku 43
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 34,977
- - -
Norwich City 1 Jonathan Howson 70
Swansea City 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,029
- - -
Manchester United 2 Jesse Lingard 52, Juan Mata 90+1pen
West Bromwich Albion 0
Red Card: Gareth McAuley 90+1
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,410
- - -
Leicester City 2 N'Golo Kante 52, Jamie Vardy 65pen
Watford 1 Troy Deeney 75pen
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 32,029
- - -
Sunderland 0
Southampton 1 Dusan Tadic 69pen
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,781
- - -
AFC Bournemouth 0
Newcastle United 1 Ayoze Perez 27
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 11,155
- - -