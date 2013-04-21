April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 21
Liverpool 2 Daniel Sturridge 52, Luis Suarez 90+7
Chelsea 2 Oscar 26, Eden Hazard 57pen
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 44,000
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Clint Dempsey 75, Jermain Defoe 79, Gareth Bale 82
Manchester City 1 Samir Nasri 5
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 36,121
- - -
Saturday, April 20
Norwich City 2 Ryan Bennett 50, Elliott Bennett 52
Reading 1 Garath McCleary 72
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,460
- - -
Fulham 0
Red Card: Steve Sidwell 12
Arsenal 1 Per Mertesacker 43
Red Card: Olivier Giroud 90
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 25,700
- - -
Queens Park Rangers 0
Stoke City 2 Peter Crouch 42, Jonathan Walters 77pen
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 17,391
- - -
Sunderland 1 Stephane Sessegnon 45+1
Everton 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 44,614
- - -
Swansea City 0
Southampton 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,561
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 1 Billy Jones 64
Newcastle United 1 Yoan Gouffran 8
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 25,671
- - -
West Ham United 2 Matt Jarvis 21, Kevin Nolan 80
Wigan Athletic 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 34,544
- - -
