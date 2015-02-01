UPDATE 1-Soccer-Chelsea close in on title and condemn Boro to relegation
* Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion next, Boro host Southampton (Adds details, quotes)
Feb 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, February 1 Southampton 0 Red Card: Ryan Bertrand 89 Swansea City 1 Jonjo Shelvey 83 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 30,943 - - - Arsenal 5 Olivier Giroud 8, Mesut Ozil 56, Theo Walcott 63, Santi Cazorla 75pen, Hector Bellerin 90+2 Aston Villa 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 59,958 - - - Saturday, January 31 Chelsea 1 Loic Remy 41 Manchester City 1 David Silva 45 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 41,620 - - - Crystal Palace 0 Everton 1 Romelu Lukaku 2 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 25,197 - - - Liverpool 2 Raheem Sterling 51, Daniel Sturridge 80 West Ham United 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 44,718 - - - Stoke City 3 Jonathan Walters 21,34,90+2 Queens Park Rangers 1 Niko Kranjcar 36 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 27,512 - - - Sunderland 2 Connor Wickham 20, Jermain Defoe 34 Burnley 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 44,022 - - - West Bromwich Albion 0 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Christian Eriksen 6, Harry Kane 15,64pen Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 25,079 - - - Manchester United 3 Robin van Persie 27, Radamel Falcao 32, Wes Morgan 44og Leicester City 1 Marcin Wasilewski 80 Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 75,329 - - - Hull City 0 Newcastle United 3 Remy Cabella 40, Sammy Ameobi 50, Yoan Gouffran 78 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 23,925 - - -
May 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 21 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 15 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)