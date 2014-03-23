Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
March 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, March 23 Aston Villa 1 Christian Benteke 5 Stoke City 4 Peter Odemwingie 22, Peter Crouch 26, Steven N'Zonzi 42, Geoff Cameron 90 Halftime: 1-3; Attendance: 30,292 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 3 Christian Eriksen 31,46, Gylfi Sigurdsson 90+2 Southampton 2 Jay Rodriguez 19, Adam Lallana 28 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 35,460 - - - Saturday, March 22 West Ham United 0 Manchester United 2 Wayne Rooney 7,33 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 34,237 - - - Norwich City 2 Robert Snodgrass 20, Alexander Tettey 32 Sunderland 0 Red Card: Marcos Alonso 90+2 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 26,654 - - - Newcastle United 1 Papiss Cisse 90+4 Crystal Palace 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 51,588 - - - Manchester City 5 Yaya Toure 26pen,54pen,65, Fernandinho 84, Martin Demichelis 88 Fulham 0 Red Card: Fernando Amorebieta 53 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 47,262 - - - Hull City 2 Liam Rosenior 31, Shane Long 38 Missed penalty: Nikica Jelavic 31 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 23,486 - - - Everton 3 Leighton Baines 20pen, Romelu Lukaku 53, Ross Barkley 58 Swansea City 2 Wilfried Bony 33, Ashley Williams 90+2 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 36,260 - - - Cardiff City 3 Jordan Mutch 9,88, Fraizer Campbell 25 Liverpool 6 Luis Suarez 16,60,90+6, Martin Skrtel 41,54, Daniel Sturridge 75 Halftime: 2-2; Attendance: 28,018 - - - Chelsea 6 Samuel Eto'o 5, Andre Schuerrle 7, Eden Hazard 17pen, Oscar 42,66, Mohamed Salah 71 Arsenal 0 Red Card: Kieran Gibbs 15 Halftime: 4-0; Attendance: 41,614 - - -
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.