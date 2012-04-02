Soccer-Lander owner cleared for Southampton takeover
LONDON, June 9 The Premier League has given Lander Sports owner Gao Jisheng clearance to take over Southampton's holding company, the Chinese stadium builder said on Friday.
April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the English Premier League match on Monday Blackburn Rovers 0 Manchester United 2 Antonio Valencia 81, Ashley Young 86 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,532 - - - Sunday, April 1 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Rafael van der Vaart 19, Emmanuel Adebayor 73,86 Swansea City 1 Gylfi Sigurdsson 59 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 36,174 - - - Newcastle United 2 Papiss Cisse 19,59 Liverpool 0 Red Card: Jose Manuel Reina 82 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 52,363 - - - Saturday, March 31 Fulham 2 Clint Dempsey 3, Damien Duff 13 Norwich City 1 Aaron Wilbraham 77 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 25,700 - - - Queens Park Rangers 2 Adel Taarabt 22, Samba Diakite 66 Arsenal 1 Theo Walcott 37 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 18,033 - - - Everton 2 Gareth McAuley 18og, Victor Anichebe 68 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 32,051 - - - Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Michael Kightly 53, Matt Jarvis 88 Bolton Wanderers 3 Martin Petrov 63pen, Marcos Alonso 80, Kevin Davies 84 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,215 - - - Wigan Athletic 2 Antolin Alcaraz 55, Victor Moses 90+3 Stoke City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 19,786 - - - Manchester City 3 Mario Balotelli 43pen,85, Aleksandar Kolarov 86 Sunderland 3 Sebastian Larsson 31,55, Nicklas Bendtner 45+4 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 47,007 - - - Aston Villa 2 James Collins 77, Eric Lichaj 80 Chelsea 4 Daniel Sturridge 9, Branislav Ivanovic 51,83, Fernando Torres 90+2 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 34,740 - - -
June 9 Middlesbrough appointed former Leeds United boss Garry Monk as their new manager, the Teesside club said on Friday.