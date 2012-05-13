FEATURE-Soccer-European football struggles to find right balance
ZURICH, June 9 Cork City supporters will never forget the day that the Irish semi-professional side hosted Bayern Munich in a European tie at their tiny ground.
(Adds Tim Cahill red card for Everton) May 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English Premier League on Sunday West Bromwich Albion 2 Shane Long 12, Graham Dorrans 15 Arsenal 3 Yossi Benayoun 4, Andre Santos 30, Laurent Koscielny 55 Halftime: 2-2; Attendance: 24,000 - - - Everton 3 Steven Pienaar 16, Nikica Jelavic 27, Johnny Heitinga 66 Red Card: Tim Cahill (after final whistle) Newcastle United 1 Tony Hibbert 74og Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 39,517 - - - Manchester City 3 Pablo Zabaleta 39, Edin Dzeko 90+2, Sergio Aguero 90+4 Queens Park Rangers 2 Djibril Cisse 48, Jamie Mackie 66 Red Card: Joey Barton 55 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 46,000 - - - Norwich City 2 Grant Holt 11, Simeon Jackson 23 Aston Villa 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 26,803 - - - Stoke City 2 Jonathan Walters 12,77pen Bolton Wanderers 2 Mark Davies 39, Kevin Davies 45 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 27,000 - - - Sunderland 0 Manchester United 1 Wayne Rooney 20 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 46,452 - - - Wigan Athletic 3 Franco Di Santo 12, Emmerson Boyce 14,79 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Matt Jarvis 9, Steven Fletcher 86 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 18,000 - - - Swansea City 1 Danny Graham 87 Liverpool 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,605 - - - Chelsea 2 John Terry 31, Raul Meireles 34 Blackburn Rovers 1 Yakubu Aiyegbeni 60 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 40,742 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 2 Emmanuel Adebayor 2, Jermain Defoe 63 Fulham 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 36,256 - - -
NEW YORK/ZURICH, June 8 Julius Baer executives have told U.S. prosecutors that a former employee acted alone when he allegedly helped funnel kickbacks and bribery payments to a soccer official in the Americas, people familiar with the investigation told Reuters.