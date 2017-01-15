Reuters Sports Schedule at 1430 GMT on Monday, May 29

Rafa Nadal and defending champions Novak Djokovic and Garbine Muguruza began their pursuit of the French Open title with relatively easy wins. (TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/(PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Julien Pretot, Karolos Grohmann and John Stonestreet, 600 words)