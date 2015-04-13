April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, April 13
Liverpool 2 Raheem Sterling 9, Joe Allen 70
Newcastle United 0
Red Card: Moussa Sissoko 83
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 44,611
- - -
Sunday, April 12
Manchester United 4 Ashley Young 14, Marouane Fellaini 27, Juan Mata 67, Chris Smalling 73
Manchester City 2 Sergio Aguero 8,89
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 75,313
- - -
Queens Park Rangers 0
Chelsea 1 Cesc Fabregas 88
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,939
- - -
Saturday, April 11
Burnley 0
Arsenal 1 Aaron Ramsey 12
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 20,615
- - -
Southampton 2 James Ward-Prowse 56pen, Graziano Pelle 81
Hull City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 30,359
- - -
Sunderland 1 Connor Wickham 90
Crystal Palace 4 Glenn Murray 48, Yannick Bolasie 51,53,62
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 42,073
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 0
Aston Villa 1 Christian Benteke 35
Red Card: Carlos Sanchez 90+4
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 35,687
- - -
West Ham United 1 Aaron Cresswell 7
Stoke City 1 Marko Arnautovic 90+5
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 34,946
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 2 Darren Fletcher 8, Craig Gardner 26
Leicester City 3 David Nugent 20, Robert Huth 80, Jamie Vardy 90+1
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 26,768
- - -
Swansea City 1 Jonjo Shelvey 69pen
Everton 1 Aaron Lennon 41
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 20,468
- - -