May 14 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 14
West Ham United 0
Liverpool 4 Daniel Sturridge 35, Philippe Coutinho 57,62, Divock Origi 76
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 56,000
- - -
Crystal Palace 4 Wilfried Zaha 3, Christian Benteke 34, Luka Milivojevic 85pen, Patrick van Aanholt 90
Hull City 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 25,176
- - -
Saturday, May 13
Stoke City 1 Peter Crouch 67
Arsenal 4 Olivier Giroud 42,80, Mesut Ozil 55, Alexis Sanchez 76
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 27,535
- - -
Middlesbrough 1 Patrick Bamford 73
Southampton 2 Jay Rodriguez 42, Nathan Redmond 57
Missed penalty: Shane Long 64
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 28,203
- - -
Sunderland 0
Swansea City 2 Fernando Llorente 9, Kyle Naughton 45+2
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 38,781
- - -
Bournemouth 2 Junior Stanislas 25, Joshua King 85
Burnley 1 Sam Vokes 83
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 11,388
- - -
Manchester City 2 David Silva 29, Gabriel Jesus 36pen
Leicester City 1 Shinji Okazaki 42
Missed penalty: Riyad Mahrez 77
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 54,407
- - -
Friday, May 12
West Bromwich Albion 0
Chelsea 1 Michy Batshuayi 82
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 25,367
- - -
Everton 1 Ross Barkley 56
Watford 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 38,550
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 14
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United (1530)
Monday, May 15
Chelsea v Watford (1900)