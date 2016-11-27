Soccer-Conte backs Cahill to succeed Terry as Chelsea captain
May 19 Chelsea defender Gary Cahill is in line to succeed John Terry as captain of the Premier League champions next season, manager Antonio Conte said on Friday.
Nov 27 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, November 27 Manchester United 1 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 21 West Ham United 1 Diafra Sakho 2 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 75,313 - - - Southampton 1 Charlie Austin 1 Everton 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,132 - - - Arsenal 3 Alexis Sanchez 12,90+1, Theo Walcott 53 Bournemouth 1 Callum Wilson 23pen Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 59,978 - - - Watford 0 Red Card: Miguel Britos 90 Stoke City 1 Heurelho Gomes 29og Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,058 - - - Saturday, November 26 Chelsea 2 Pedro 45, Victor Moses 51 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Christian Eriksen 11 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 41,513 - - - Hull City 1 Michael Dawson 72 West Bromwich Albion 1 Gareth McAuley 34 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 18,086 - - - Leicester City 2 Riyad Mahrez 34pen, Islam Slimani 90+4pen Middlesbrough 2 Alvaro Negredo 13,72 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 32,058 - - - Liverpool 2 Divock Origi 75, James Milner 90+1pen Sunderland 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,114 - - - Swansea City 5 Gylfi Sigurdsson 36, Leroy Fer 66,68, Fernando Llorente 90+1,90+3 Crystal Palace 4 Wilfried Zaha 19, James Tomkins 75, Jack Cork 82og, Christian Benteke 84 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 20,276 - - - Burnley 1 Dean Marney 14 Manchester City 2 Sergio Aguero 37,60 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 21,794 - - -
May 19 Everton are setting their sights on transfer window targets as they gear up to meet the demands of European football next season, manager Ronald Koeman said on Friday.