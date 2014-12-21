Dec 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 21
Liverpool 2 Philippe Coutinho 45, Martin Skrtel 90+7
Red Card: Fabio Borini 90+2
Arsenal 2 Mathieu Debuchy 45+2, Olivier Giroud 64
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 44,703
- - -
Newcastle United 0
Sunderland 1 Adam Johnson 90
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 52,315
- - -
Saturday, December 20
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Harry Kane 21, Erik Lamela 35
Burnley 1 Ashley Barnes 27
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 35,681
- - -
West Ham United 2 Andy Carroll 24, Stewart Downing 56
Leicester City 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 34,977
- - -
Southampton 3 Romelu Lukaku 38og, Graziano Pelle 65, Maya Yoshida 82
Everton 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 31,475
- - -
Queens Park Rangers 3 Charlie Austin 24pen,48,86
West Bromwich Albion 2 Joleon Lescott 10, Silvestre Varela 20
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 17,560
- - -
Aston Villa 1 Christian Benteke 18
Red Card: Gabriel Agbonlahor 65
Manchester United 1 Radamel Falcao 53
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,273
- - -
Hull City 0
Swansea City 1 Ki Sung-Yueng 14
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 21,913
- - -
Manchester City 3 David Silva 49,61, Yaya Toure 81
Crystal Palace 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 45,302
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, December 22
Stoke City v Chelsea (2000)