UPDATE 3-Cristiano Ronaldo denies accusations of tax fraud in Spain
* Ronaldo denies any wrongdoing (Recasts with Ronaldo denial)
Nov 26 English Premier League summaries on Saturday Arsenal 1 Thomas Vermaelen 82 Fulham 1 Thomas Vermaelen 65og Halftime: 0-0 - - - Bolton Wanderers 0 Red card: David Wheater 20 Everton 2 Marouane Fellaini 50, Apostolos Vellios 79 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,000 - - - Chelsea 3 John Terry 7, Daniel Sturridge 29, Juan Mata 45 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 41,648 - - - West Bromwich Albion 1 Youssouf Mulumbu 10 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Emmanuel Adebayor 25,90+3, Jermain Defoe 81 Missed penalty: Emmanuel Adebayor 25 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 24,801 - - - Manchester United 1 Javier Hernandez 49 Newcastle United 1 Demba Ba 64pen Red card: Jonas Gutierrez 79 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 75,594 - - - Norwich City 2 Russell Martin 14, Grant Holt 72 Queens Park Rangers 1 Luke Young 58 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,781 - - - Sunderland 1 Sebastian Larsson 8 Wigan Athletic 2 Jordi Gomez 44pen, Franco Di Santo 90+3 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 37,883 - - - Stoke City 3 Rory Delap 28, Glenn Whelan 58, Peter Crouch 72 Blackburn Rovers 1 Ruben Rochina 86 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,686 - - -
Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 27 Swansea City v Aston Villa (1330) Liverpool v Manchester City (1600)
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for soccer stories
* Ronaldo denies any wrongdoing (Recasts with Ronaldo denial)
PARIS, June 13 Fans at the Stade de France paid tribute to the victims of the recent militant attacks in Manchester and London before a soccer friendly between France and England on Tuesday.