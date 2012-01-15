Soccer-Stones can handle England midfield role, says manager Southgate
June 13 England defender John Stones has the ability play as a holding midfielder, manager Gareth Southgate has said ahead of his team's friendly against France on Tuesday.
Jan 15 Summaries from the English Premier League on Sunday Swansea City 3 Scott Sinclair 16pen, Nathan Dyer 57, Danny Graham 70 Arsenal 2 Robin van Persie 5, Theo Walcott 69 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 20,409 - - - Newcastle United 1 Leon Best 37 Queens Park Rangers 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 49,865 - - - Saturday, January 14 Aston Villa 1 Darren Bent 56 Everton 1 Victor Anichebe 69 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,853 - - - West Bromwich Albion 1 Shane Long 68pen Norwich City 2 Andrew Surman 43, Steve Morison 79 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 22,474 - - - Chelsea 1 Frank Lampard 13 Sunderland 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,696 - - - Liverpool 0 Stoke City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 44,691 - - - Manchester United 3 Paul Scholes 45+1, Danny Welbeck 74, Michael Carrick 83 Missed penalty: Wayne Rooney 22 Bolton Wanderers 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 75,444 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 1 Luka Modric 51 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Steven Fletcher 22 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 36,194 - - - Blackburn Rovers 3 Morten Gamst Pedersen 45+4, David Dunn 46, Mauro Formica 79 Red card: Yakubu Aiyegbeni 23 Fulham 1 Damien Duff 56 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 18,003 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, January 16 Wigan Athletic v Manchester City (2000)
LONDON, June 12 The draw for the first round of next season's English League Cup, which has been re-branded the Carabao Cup, will take place in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, organisers said on Monday.