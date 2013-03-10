March 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 10
Liverpool 3 Luis Suarez 21, Stewart Downing 66, Steven Gerrard 82pen
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Jan Vertonghen 45,53
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 44,752
- - -
Newcastle United 2 Yohan Cabaye 72, Papiss Cisse 90+2
Stoke City 1 Jonathan Walters 67pen
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 50,703
- - -
Saturday, March 9
Queens Park Rangers 3 Loic Remy 30, Andros Townsend 70, Jermaine Jenas 90
Sunderland 1 Steven Fletcher 20
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 18,169
- - -
Reading 1 Nathan Baker 32og
Aston Villa 2 Christian Benteke 33, Gabriel Agbonlahor 45
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 24,102
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 2 Romelu Lukaku 40, Jonathan de Guzman 61og
Missed penalty: Romelu Lukaku 57
Swansea City 1 Luke Moore 33
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 24,832
- - -
Norwich City 0
Missed penalty: Grant Holt 90+3
Southampton 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,783
- - -