Soccer-Madrid hailed as "Masters of the Universe" after crushing Juve
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
Nov 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday West Ham United 0 Manchester City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 35,005 - - - Swansea City 1 Pablo 88 Chelsea 1 Victor Moses 61 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,527 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 0 Wigan Athletic 1 Ben Watson 56 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 35,534 - - - Sunderland 0 Aston Villa 1 Gabriel Agbonlahor 57 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 41,515 - - - Fulham 2 Tim Howard 7og, Steve Sidwell 90 Everton 2 Marouane Fellaini 55,72 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 25,699 - - - Norwich City 1 Bradley Johnson 44 Stoke City 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,072 - - - Manchester United 2 Robin van Persie 3, Patrice Evra 67 Missed penalty: Wayne Rooney 45+1 Arsenal 1 Santi Cazorla 90+5 Red Card: Jack Wilshere 69 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 75,492 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 4 Queens Park Rangers v Reading (1330) Liverpool v Newcastle United (1600) Monday, November 5 West Bromwich Albion v Southampton (2000)
June 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Sunday, June 4 Portugal U-20 - Uruguay U-20 2-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-5) Uruguay U-20 win 5-4 on penalties. Venezuela U-20 - United States U-20 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Monday, June 5 Italy U-20 v Zambia U-20 (0800) Mexico U-20 v England U-20 (