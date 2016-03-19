March 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Swansea City 1 Federico Fernandez 53
Aston Villa 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,454
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 0
Norwich City 1 Robert Brady 50
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 25,039
- - -
Chelsea 2 Cesc Fabregas 45+3,89pen
West Ham United 2 Manuel Lanzini 17, Andy Carroll 61
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 41,623
- - -
Crystal Palace 0
Leicester City 1 Riyad Mahrez 34
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 25,041
- - -
Watford 1 Troy Deeney 86
Stoke City 2 Jonathan Walters 18, Joselu 51
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,759
- - -
Everton 0
Arsenal 2 Danny Welbeck 7, Alex Iwobi 42
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 39,270
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 20
Newcastle United v Sunderland (1330)
Southampton v Liverpool (1330)
Manchester City v Manchester United (1600)
Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth (1600)