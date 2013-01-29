Jan 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Tuesday
Stoke City 2 Ryan Shawcross 23, Peter Crouch 48
Wigan Athletic 2 James McArthur 50, Franco Di Santo 61
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,421
- - -
Aston Villa 1 Christian Benteke 49pen
Newcastle United 2 Papiss Cisse 19, Yohan Cabaye 31
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 30,334
- - -
Queens Park Rangers 0
Manchester City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,894
- - -
Sunderland 0
Swansea City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 35,628
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, January 30
Arsenal v Liverpool (1945)
Everton v West Bromwich Albion (1945)
Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur (1945)
Fulham v West Ham United (2000)
Manchester United v Southampton (2000)
Reading v Chelsea (2000)
Saturday, February 2
Queens Park Rangers v Norwich City (1245)
Arsenal v Stoke City (1500)
Everton v Aston Villa (1500)
Newcastle United v Chelsea (1500)
Reading v Sunderland (1500)
West Ham United v Swansea City (1500)
Wigan Athletic v Southampton (1500)
Fulham v Manchester United (1730)
Sunday, February 3
West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (1330)
Manchester City v Liverpool (1600)