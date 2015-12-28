SHOWCASE-Soccer-Mourinho mulls United changes at Arsenal
May 5 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will rejig his starting lineup for Sunday's Premier League trip to Arsenal following his team's Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo.
Dec 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, December 28 Arsenal 2 Gabriel Paulista 27, Mesut Ozil 63 AFC Bournemouth 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 59,983 - - - West Ham United 2 Michail Antonio 69, Andy Carroll 79 Southampton 1 Carl Jenkinson 13og Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 34,977 - - - Manchester United 0 Chelsea 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,275 - - - Watford 1 Odion Ighalo 41 Red Card: Nathan Ake 63 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Erik Lamela 17, Son Heung-Min 89 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 20,730 - - - Norwich City 2 Jonathan Howson 24, Dieumerci Mbokani 87 Aston Villa 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 27,071 - - - Everton 3 Romelu Lukaku 22,64, Gerard Deulofeu 71 Stoke City 4 Xherdan Shaqiri 16,45, Joselu 80, Marko Arnautovic 90+1pen Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 39,340 - - - Crystal Palace 0 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 23,714 - - - West Bromwich Albion 1 Darren Fletcher 78 Newcastle United 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 26,313 - - - Saturday, December 26 Southampton 4 Cuco Martina 19, Shane Long 55,90+2, Jose Fonte 69 Arsenal 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,669 - - - Newcastle United 0 Everton 1 Tom Cleverley 90+3 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 51,682 - - - Manchester City 4 Raheem Sterling 12, Yaya Toure 17, Wilfried Bony 22, Kevin De Bruyne 54 Missed penalty: Wilfried Bony 69 Sunderland 1 Fabio Borini 59 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 54,523 - - - Swansea City 1 Ki Sung-Yueng 9 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,789 - - - Liverpool 1 Christian Benteke 63 Leicester City 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 44,123 - - - AFC Bournemouth 0 Crystal Palace 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 11,218 - - - Chelsea 2 Diego Costa 32,65 Missed penalty: Oscar 80 Watford 2 Troy Deeney 42pen, Odion Ighalo 56 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 41,620 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 3 Harry Kane 26pen,42, Tom Carroll 80 Norwich City 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 35,198 - - - Aston Villa 1 Jordan Ayew 62pen West Ham United 1 Aaron Cresswell 45+2 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 38,193 - - - Stoke City 2 Bojan 19, Marko Arnautovic 26 Manchester United 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 27,426 - - -
May 5 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, forward David Silva and defender John Stones will miss Saturday's Premier League home game against Crystal Palace due to injury.